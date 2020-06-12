/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:13 PM
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1228 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
902 sqft
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cross
1 Unit Available
570 West Oak Street
570 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Nicely updated rental in Zionsville Village- short walk to Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and trails and Eagle elementary. 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Good sized living room, and large eat-in kitchen with laundry hook ups.
Results within 1 mile of Zionsville
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 28
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
3977 Eldor Flower Drive
3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Augusta-New Augusta
33 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$894
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
21 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Crooked Creek
23 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1036 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Crooked Creek
19 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$760
1061 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Snacks - Guion Creek
20 Units Available
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Delaware Trail
7 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$915
Thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with a fireplace, walk-in closets and wash/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court and gym. Very close to the Broad Ripple and Nora areas for convenient entertainment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
22 Units Available
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Crooked Creek
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
35 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Delaware Trail
14 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
948 sqft
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
Similar Pages
Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsZionsville 3 BedroomsZionsville Accessible ApartmentsZionsville Apartments under $1,000Zionsville Apartments under $1,100
Zionsville Apartments under $1,200Zionsville Apartments with BalconyZionsville Apartments with GarageZionsville Apartments with GymZionsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsZionsville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN