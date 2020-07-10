760 West Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming mid-century modern lime stone ranch kept it's 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, new kitchen & hardwoods. And the main living space is still dominated by a spectacular limestone fireplace- but wow! Now the great room has an extremely high-end kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances open to living/dining space boasting bamboo floors, added ceiling lighting and fresh white skimmed and painted walls and ceilings- light bright and inviting! And all these windows! This house has never looked better, and what a great place for renters to call home. Yard is smaller so less to take care of. And location makes for easy walks to brick Main St. dining and shopping, and parks and trails- and 4-star Z-ville schools!