Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

760 West Pine Street

760 West Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

760 West Pine Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Property Amenities
This charming mid-century modern lime stone ranch kept it's 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, new kitchen & hardwoods. And the main living space is still dominated by a spectacular limestone fireplace- but wow! Now the great room has an extremely high-end kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances open to living/dining space boasting bamboo floors, added ceiling lighting and fresh white skimmed and painted walls and ceilings- light bright and inviting! And all these windows! This house has never looked better, and what a great place for renters to call home. Yard is smaller so less to take care of. And location makes for easy walks to brick Main St. dining and shopping, and parks and trails- and 4-star Z-ville schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 West Pine Street have any available units?
760 West Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 760 West Pine Street have?
Some of 760 West Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 West Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
760 West Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 West Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 760 West Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 760 West Pine Street offer parking?
No, 760 West Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 760 West Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 West Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 West Pine Street have a pool?
No, 760 West Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 760 West Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 760 West Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 760 West Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 West Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 West Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 West Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

