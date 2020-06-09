6727 Regents Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Located in one of Zionsville's most prominent neighborhood, Stonegate offers community living at its finest. Easy access to the 65 and 465 makes commuting a breeze. 70+ acres of parks/green space w/ a fitness center, swimming pools, restaurant, bar, salon, spa & walking distance to elem and mid school! This custom home offers an open concept w/ tons of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the main level w/ a spacious kitchen, tons of counter space & cabinetry, overhang granite tops for easy dining, tile back splash, and SS appl! Mstr suite incl walk in closet with deluxe master shower! Finished basement includes movie room with built-in gas fireplace, wet-bar rough-in, full bath, and room for guest! Recently repainted.