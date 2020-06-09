6727 Regents Park Drive

Amenities
Located in one of Zionsville's most prominent neighborhood, Stonegate offers community living at its finest. Easy access to the 65 and 465 makes commuting a breeze. 70+ acres of parks/green space w/ a fitness center, swimming pools, restaurant, bar, salon, spa & walking distance to elem and mid school! This custom home offers an open concept w/ tons of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the main level w/ a spacious kitchen, tons of counter space & cabinetry, overhang granite tops for easy dining, tile back splash, and SS appl! Mstr suite incl walk in closet with deluxe master shower! Finished basement includes movie room with built-in gas fireplace, wet-bar rough-in, full bath, and room for guest! Recently repainted.