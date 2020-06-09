All apartments in Zionsville
6727 Regents Park Drive
6727 Regents Park Drive

6727 Regents Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6727 Regents Park Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in one of Zionsville's most prominent neighborhood, Stonegate offers community living at its finest. Easy access to the 65 and 465 makes commuting a breeze. 70+ acres of parks/green space w/ a fitness center, swimming pools, restaurant, bar, salon, spa & walking distance to elem and mid school! This custom home offers an open concept w/ tons of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the main level w/ a spacious kitchen, tons of counter space & cabinetry, overhang granite tops for easy dining, tile back splash, and SS appl! Mstr suite incl walk in closet with deluxe master shower! Finished basement includes movie room with built-in gas fireplace, wet-bar rough-in, full bath, and room for guest! Recently repainted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 Regents Park Drive have any available units?
6727 Regents Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 6727 Regents Park Drive have?
Some of 6727 Regents Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 Regents Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6727 Regents Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 Regents Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6727 Regents Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 6727 Regents Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6727 Regents Park Drive offers parking.
Does 6727 Regents Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 Regents Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 Regents Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6727 Regents Park Drive has a pool.
Does 6727 Regents Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6727 Regents Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 Regents Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 Regents Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6727 Regents Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6727 Regents Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
