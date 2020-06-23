All apartments in Zionsville
195 North 9th Street

195 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

195 North 9th Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

Sweet 3 bedroom 1 full bath house in Zionsville's Village. Great location- walk West to Boone Village shopping with Kroger and hardware store and restaurants. Walk East to brick Main St. shopping and dining. Near Nancy Burton Park rail trail. And 5 minute walk to library and Eagle Elementary School- then a few minutes more to High School and Middle School. Home has newer windows and flooring, and neutral décor. Fully fenced back yard with huge shade trees. Who needs a garage with large storage barn. Former garage can be used as nice sized family room or 3rd bedroom. Owner lives in Zionsville so responds promptly to renter concerns. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 North 9th Street have any available units?
195 North 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 195 North 9th Street have?
Some of 195 North 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 North 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 195 North 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 195 North 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 195 North 9th Street offers parking.
Does 195 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 North 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 North 9th Street have a pool?
No, 195 North 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 195 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 North 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 North 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
