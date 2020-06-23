195 North 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet 3 bedroom 1 full bath house in Zionsville's Village. Great location- walk West to Boone Village shopping with Kroger and hardware store and restaurants. Walk East to brick Main St. shopping and dining. Near Nancy Burton Park rail trail. And 5 minute walk to library and Eagle Elementary School- then a few minutes more to High School and Middle School. Home has newer windows and flooring, and neutral décor. Fully fenced back yard with huge shade trees. Who needs a garage with large storage barn. Former garage can be used as nice sized family room or 3rd bedroom. Owner lives in Zionsville so responds promptly to renter concerns. Washer/dryer included.