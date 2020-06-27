11715 Anton Dr. Unit 2

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Zionsville ... 116th & Michigan Rd.
3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath townhome with living room/ dining combo, family room and kitchen. The living room has built-in bookshelves and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar, pantry and storage. The master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, master bath and walk-in closet. The master bath has dual vanities and garden tub.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook up
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, covered front porch, balcony off kitchen and living room, an concrete patio
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
12month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: Electric & Gas
Owner pays: Water, Sewer & Trash
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com
