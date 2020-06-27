All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

11715 Anton Dr. Unit 2

11715 Anton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11715 Anton Dr, Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunter Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Zionsville ... 116th & Michigan Rd.
3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath townhome with living room/ dining combo, family room and kitchen. The living room has built-in bookshelves and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar, pantry and storage. The master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, master bath and walk-in closet. The master bath has dual vanities and garden tub.

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook up

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, covered front porch, balcony off kitchen and living room, an concrete patio

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
12month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: Electric & Gas
Owner pays: Water, Sewer & Trash

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

FACEBOOK
Follow us on Facebook for new property listings and price reductions at
www.facebook.com/cresindy

(RLNE3670770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

