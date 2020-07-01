All apartments in Whitestown
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:54 AM

6240 Eagle Lake Drive

6240 Eagle Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6240 Eagle Lake Drive, Whitestown, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom home nestled on a corner lot in the heart of the very desirable Eagles Nest. This home features an easy floor plan that flows nicely throughout the main floor with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Stainless steel appliances and many cabinets complement the kitchen nicely. The versatile room in the front of the house can be an office, den, living room or any other room you wish. Four large brs upstairs including a large master suite. The master bath includes a shower stall and a garden tub and a large walk in closet. The finished basement includes a full bathroom for convenience when entertaining or spending time down there. Located in ZVille School and close to shopping and dining.Mins from I65

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive have any available units?
6240 Eagle Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive have?
Some of 6240 Eagle Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6240 Eagle Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6240 Eagle Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6240 Eagle Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6240 Eagle Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitestown.
Does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 6240 Eagle Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6240 Eagle Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6240 Eagle Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6240 Eagle Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6240 Eagle Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6240 Eagle Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6240 Eagle Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

