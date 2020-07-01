6240 Eagle Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home nestled on a corner lot in the heart of the very desirable Eagles Nest. This home features an easy floor plan that flows nicely throughout the main floor with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Stainless steel appliances and many cabinets complement the kitchen nicely. The versatile room in the front of the house can be an office, den, living room or any other room you wish. Four large brs upstairs including a large master suite. The master bath includes a shower stall and a garden tub and a large walk in closet. The finished basement includes a full bathroom for convenience when entertaining or spending time down there. Located in ZVille School and close to shopping and dining.Mins from I65