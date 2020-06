Amenities

Located in Whitestown in popular Walker Farms. This home is minutes to I-65 access and close to Zionsville and all the shopping center. This Move-In ready Home features a large open floor plan with high ceiling, family room, eat in Kitchen with all stainless appliances, washer and dryer, pantry and cabinet space. Master suite with walk-in closets and dual sinks. A Must See! Community with Swimming Pool and play areas.