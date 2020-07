Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautifully updated 4-bedroom home in Walker Farms. Custom master bath and closet for added storage, upstairs laundry with included washer/dryer and spacious master suite. Main level has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. The fenced back yard has stamped concrete patio and professional landscaping. Great location and a short walk across the street to the community pool, clubhouse and playground.