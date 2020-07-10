201 North Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming home located in the heart of Whitestown and just steps away from Whitestown Lions Park! Updated home with newer flooring. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and stainless appliances. Big windows grace the family room. The garage has plenty of room for storage or a workshop along with your car. Fenced backyard! Pets allowed upon approval.