201 North Main Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:37 PM

201 North Main Street

201 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 North Main Street, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming home located in the heart of Whitestown and just steps away from Whitestown Lions Park! Updated home with newer flooring. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and stainless appliances. Big windows grace the family room. The garage has plenty of room for storage or a workshop along with your car. Fenced backyard! Pets allowed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

