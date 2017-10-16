All apartments in Westfield
979 Retford Dr

979 Retford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

979 Retford Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Plenty of Space In This Incredible 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Westfield! - This spacious 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home, is located in Westfield's Sonoma neighborhood! Relax in the open floor plan living room with fireplace, and sightline to the kitchen. Kitchen boasts a center Island, pantry, and Stainless Steel Appliiances! Main Level 5th Bedroom could also be used as an office, craft, or exercise room. Laundry/Mudroom on main level. Upstairs hosts an open loft area and 4 bedrooms. The Large Master Bedroom hosts ensuite bathroom and 2 walk-in closets. 2 Car Attached Garage. Large screened in porch and fenced in backyard! Community Playground and Pool.

Pets may be considered with $400 refundable deposit fee, per pet, and additional $25 per month non-refundable pet fee, per pet.

No smoking!

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4974421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Retford Dr have any available units?
979 Retford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 979 Retford Dr have?
Some of 979 Retford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Retford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
979 Retford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Retford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Retford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 979 Retford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 979 Retford Dr offers parking.
Does 979 Retford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Retford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Retford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 979 Retford Dr has a pool.
Does 979 Retford Dr have accessible units?
No, 979 Retford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Retford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Retford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Retford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Retford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
