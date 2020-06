Amenities

Welcome home! Main floor features a den/office as well as a huge upgraded kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, all stainless steel appliances and pantry. Open to the spacious breakfast area and generous sized great room. 4 spacious bedrooms plus a loft. Master Suite w/private bath, double sinks and walk-in closet. Laminate floors in kitchen and breakfast room. First floor laundry and a 3 car attached garage. Move in today!