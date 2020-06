Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Fresh new paint in contemporary color. House is in great condition. 3 bedroom floor plan but 3rd bedroom is configured with French doors opening to the living room and is better suited for a home office or den. Nice community with walking paths, lakes, pool, basketball and tennis. Fenced in backyard with wood deck. Great Schools.