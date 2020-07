Amenities

Impeccable 4 bedroom home in Westfield! Turn-key ready to move in! So many features - ALL NEW APPLIANCES STAY, WASHER/DRYER, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, WATER SOFTNER, UPDATED FIXTURES, CUSTOM PAINT, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, 4' BUMP OUT IN FINISHED GARAGE, 10X08 ATTACHED SHED FOR STORAGE, LARGE REAR YARD, CUL-DE-SAC LOT, PRIVACY W REAR FENCED YARD, AND SO MUCH MORE. Come and tour today!