4451 Delray Ct

Beautifully Updated Westfield Home - Welcome to Westfield's popular Sandpiper Lakes neighborhood. Here a beautifully updated 3 bed 2 full bath ranch on a cul de sac. Fresh paint and beautiful new flooring gives the home a comfortable vibe. All new appliances in kitchen with beautiful cabinetry. New light fixtures. 2 full baths have been updated with stone tops on nice vanities. Walk-In closets. Large, fenced backyard. Perfect location nearby shopping and close to 31. Washer and Dryer included. You'll love it here. Dogs are allowed subject to owner approval. No smoking.
Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/
(RLNE5759644)