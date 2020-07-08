4451 Delray Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated Westfield Home - Welcome to Westfield's popular Sandpiper Lakes neighborhood. Here a beautifully updated 3 bed 2 full bath ranch on a cul de sac. Fresh paint and beautiful new flooring gives the home a comfortable vibe. All new appliances in kitchen with beautiful cabinetry. New light fixtures. 2 full baths have been updated with stone tops on nice vanities. Walk-In closets. Large, fenced backyard. Perfect location nearby shopping and close to 31. Washer and Dryer included. You'll love it here. Dogs are allowed subject to owner approval. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5759644)