Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

4451 Delray Ct

4451 Delray Court · No Longer Available
Location

4451 Delray Court, Westfield, IN 46062
Sandpiper Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Beautifully Updated Westfield Home - Welcome to Westfield's popular Sandpiper Lakes neighborhood. Here a beautifully updated 3 bed 2 full bath ranch on a cul de sac. Fresh paint and beautiful new flooring gives the home a comfortable vibe. All new appliances in kitchen with beautiful cabinetry. New light fixtures. 2 full baths have been updated with stone tops on nice vanities. Walk-In closets. Large, fenced backyard. Perfect location nearby shopping and close to 31. Washer and Dryer included. You'll love it here. Dogs are allowed subject to owner approval. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5759644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 Delray Ct have any available units?
4451 Delray Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 4451 Delray Ct have?
Some of 4451 Delray Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 Delray Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Delray Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Delray Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4451 Delray Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4451 Delray Ct offer parking?
No, 4451 Delray Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4451 Delray Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4451 Delray Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Delray Ct have a pool?
No, 4451 Delray Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4451 Delray Ct have accessible units?
No, 4451 Delray Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Delray Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4451 Delray Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4451 Delray Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4451 Delray Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

