4218 Pearson Drive

Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Westfield! - This beautiful home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms!! Recent updates include new flooring and a reclaimed wood pallet wall in the living room! Galley Kitchen with lots of storage! Bonus sunroom is great for morning coffee, or could be used as a study room or office. Master Bedroom hosts a full tub with shower. Separate Laundry Room. This spacious home boasts a 2 car attached garage!



Close to walking and biking trails, and community playgrounds! Westfield-Washington School District!!



No Smoking!



Pets: Small Dogs will be considered with a $400, per pet, refundable deposit, and $35 per month, per pet, non-refundable pet fee.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/.



(RLNE5348977)