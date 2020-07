Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sharp 4BR, 2.5BA, 2-story home with Finished Basement. Spacious Kitchen and Breakfast Nook open to Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Huge Master Suite with garden bath, Office/Study on main level, newer carpet and interior paint on main and upper levels, screened porch and spacious backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and Highway 31, a great place to live!!



Tenant has stipulated no showings until Thursday, November 21, 2019.