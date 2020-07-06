3607 Eaglewood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One owner, two story Westfield home with Carmel address in great location! Sits on a cul de sac corner lot and is ready for new owners! Three bedrooms, walk in closet in master BD, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, family room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Loft upstairs overlooks living room and is perfect for an office or playroom. Laundry/utility room leads out to three car garage with lots of storage and workspace. New kitchen door with inset blinds leads out to deck that overlooks neighborhood pond with lots of wildlife views Access to bike/walking trail that connects to the Monon and shopping is in biking/walking distance. Updates include: paint, Roof, water heater, furnace, some appliances, and rear door.