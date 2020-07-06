All apartments in Westfield
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

3607 Eaglewood Court

3607 Eaglewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3607 Eaglewood Court, Westfield, IN 46033
Brentwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One owner, two story Westfield home with Carmel address in great location! Sits on a cul de sac corner lot and is ready for new owners! Three bedrooms, walk in closet in master BD, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, family room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Loft upstairs overlooks living room and is perfect for an office or playroom. Laundry/utility room leads out to three car garage with lots of storage and workspace. New kitchen door with inset blinds leads out to deck that overlooks neighborhood pond with lots of wildlife views Access to bike/walking trail that connects to the Monon and shopping is in biking/walking distance. Updates include: paint, Roof, water heater, furnace, some appliances, and rear door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Eaglewood Court have any available units?
3607 Eaglewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 3607 Eaglewood Court have?
Some of 3607 Eaglewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Eaglewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Eaglewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Eaglewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3607 Eaglewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 3607 Eaglewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Eaglewood Court offers parking.
Does 3607 Eaglewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3607 Eaglewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Eaglewood Court have a pool?
No, 3607 Eaglewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Eaglewood Court have accessible units?
No, 3607 Eaglewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Eaglewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 Eaglewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Eaglewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 Eaglewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

