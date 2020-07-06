320 East Main Street

Amenities

A fantastic professional space right on SR 32 in Downtown Westfield. We have from 1000 to 2200 sqft of space available immediately with several layout options. Office, Medical or local services would do very well in this location with main st visibility. 20,000 + cars per day, Riverview Hospital, fast growing community and Grand Park visitors are all great reasons to locate a business in this building. Each suite has adjacent off street parking, private rear entrance and individually metered.