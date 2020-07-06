All apartments in Westfield
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

320 East Main Street

320 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 East Main Street, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A fantastic professional space right on SR 32 in Downtown Westfield. We have from 1000 to 2200 sqft of space available immediately with several layout options. Office, Medical or local services would do very well in this location with main st visibility. 20,000 + cars per day, Riverview Hospital, fast growing community and Grand Park visitors are all great reasons to locate a business in this building. Each suite has adjacent off street parking, private rear entrance and individually metered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 East Main Street have any available units?
320 East Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 320 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 East Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 East Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 East Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 320 East Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 East Main Street offers parking.
Does 320 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 320 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 320 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

