2930 Saddlehorn Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

2930 Saddlehorn Drive

2930 Saddlehorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Saddlehorn Drive, Westfield, IN 46033
Bridlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Reduced monthly rental rate***LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Carmel. Minutes from Clay Terrace and Arts & Design District. Quick access to Keystone and Meridian. Everything in this beautiful home has been recently updated - New windows, custom blinds, new kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops & Mosaic/ Glass backsplash, all stainless steel appliances. New fixtures throughout, new Samsung Washer/ Dryer & stylish master bath. 1/3 acre lot 2/ muti-level deck, outdoor shed & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive have any available units?
2930 Saddlehorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive have?
Some of 2930 Saddlehorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Saddlehorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Saddlehorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Saddlehorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Saddlehorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Saddlehorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 Saddlehorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2930 Saddlehorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2930 Saddlehorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Saddlehorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Saddlehorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Saddlehorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
