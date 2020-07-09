2930 Saddlehorn Drive

Amenities

***Reduced monthly rental rate***LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Carmel. Minutes from Clay Terrace and Arts & Design District. Quick access to Keystone and Meridian. Everything in this beautiful home has been recently updated - New windows, custom blinds, new kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops & Mosaic/ Glass backsplash, all stainless steel appliances. New fixtures throughout, new Samsung Washer/ Dryer & stylish master bath. 1/3 acre lot 2/ muti-level deck, outdoor shed & More!