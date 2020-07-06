2805 Bannerbrook Dr

Amenities
New Construction 5 Bedroom in Westfield - Be the first person to occupy this beautiful, brand new 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Westfield's Coventry neighborhood! The open concept main floor offers a spacious family room that is open to the eat-in kitchen, a guest bedroom, office, and mudroom area. The second floor includes a bonus loft space, huge master suite with double sinks and walk-in closet, and conveniently located laundry room. This house has so much to offer with almost 2,800 sq ft!
Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.
Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/
