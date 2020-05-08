243 Coatsville Drive

Amenities

Immaculate Townhome available for Rent now !! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with separate office/play room downstairs with 2 car attached garage. Home features large living room with separate dining area . Huge kitchen with a center island lots of cabinets space family room with a gas fireplace, opening on the deck . All the bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master suite offers double sinks and walk-in closet. Main level has a bonus room that could be office or game room with extra storage. Great neighborhood amenities with a pool, walking trail, and tennis courts. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Close to Grand Park, the Monon and 31 with great Westfield Washington schools.