All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 243 Coatsville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
243 Coatsville Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:31 PM

243 Coatsville Drive

243 Coatsville Drive · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

243 Coatsville Drive, Westfield, IN 46074
Townhomes at Countryside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent now !! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with separate office/play room downstairs with 2 car attached garage. Home features large living room with separate dining area . Huge kitchen with a center island lots of cabinets space family room with a gas fireplace, opening on the deck . All the bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master suite offers double sinks and walk-in closet. Main level has a bonus room that could be office or game room with extra storage. Great neighborhood amenities with a pool, walking trail, and tennis courts. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Close to Grand Park, the Monon and 31 with great Westfield Washington schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Coatsville Drive have any available units?
243 Coatsville Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 243 Coatsville Drive have?
Some of 243 Coatsville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Coatsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 Coatsville Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Coatsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 243 Coatsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 243 Coatsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 243 Coatsville Drive does offer parking.
Does 243 Coatsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Coatsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Coatsville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 243 Coatsville Drive has a pool.
Does 243 Coatsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 Coatsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Coatsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Coatsville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Coatsville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Coatsville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 243 Coatsville Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity