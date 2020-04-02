20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

This new construction modern farmhouse with stunning views of the 13th hole of Chatham Hills is a must-see! The custom kitchen, overlooking the dining & great rooms, boasts double Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and a huge island that's great for entertaining. Master retreat on the main level includes an ensuite marble bathroom with heated floors, steam shower, and custom closet. The upper level includes 3 bedrooms (all ensuite) and a huge bonus room with built-in bunks. The finished basement has a guest suite, bar, game area, social room, and spacious gym. Retire to the backyard, where you can relax by the fireplace on the covered porch, cookout with friends on the built-in grill, or roast marshmallows on the outdoor firepit. 4 car garage.