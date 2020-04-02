All apartments in Westfield
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:29 PM

20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard

20963 Chatham Ridge Blvd · (317) 843-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20963 Chatham Ridge Blvd, Westfield, IN 46074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6790 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
new construction
This new construction modern farmhouse with stunning views of the 13th hole of Chatham Hills is a must-see! The custom kitchen, overlooking the dining & great rooms, boasts double Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and a huge island that's great for entertaining. Master retreat on the main level includes an ensuite marble bathroom with heated floors, steam shower, and custom closet. The upper level includes 3 bedrooms (all ensuite) and a huge bonus room with built-in bunks. The finished basement has a guest suite, bar, game area, social room, and spacious gym. Retire to the backyard, where you can relax by the fireplace on the covered porch, cookout with friends on the built-in grill, or roast marshmallows on the outdoor firepit. 4 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
