17733 Cedarbrook Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled - be the first to live here! Super Clean, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch home located in the heart of Westfield! New LVP Flooring, Fresh paint, New bathroom vanities, New light fixtures, and New Windows! Fireplace in the Family Room, Master Bedroom has walk in closet, Full Bathtub and a Separate Shower. Park like setting with no homes behind you! Quiet neighborhood, great Westfield location! Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/ No section 8 Application Fee (per adult tenant) One-time Lease Administration Fee Pets allowed with approval and fees AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.