Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:46 PM

17733 Cedarbrook Drive

17733 Cedarbrook Drive
Location

17733 Cedarbrook Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled - be the first to live here! Super Clean, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch home located in the heart of Westfield! New LVP Flooring, Fresh paint, New bathroom vanities, New light fixtures, and New Windows! Fireplace in the Family Room, Master Bedroom has walk in closet, Full Bathtub and a Separate Shower. Park like setting with no homes behind you! Quiet neighborhood, great Westfield location! Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/ No section 8 Application Fee (per adult tenant) One-time Lease Administration Fee Pets allowed with approval and fees AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive have any available units?
17733 Cedarbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive have?
Some of 17733 Cedarbrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17733 Cedarbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17733 Cedarbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17733 Cedarbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17733 Cedarbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 17733 Cedarbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17733 Cedarbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 17733 Cedarbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 17733 Cedarbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17733 Cedarbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17733 Cedarbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17733 Cedarbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
