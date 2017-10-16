17393 Retford Drive

Cozy and spacious ranch that offers a split floor plan. Many updates throughout. Enjoy your fenced yard with plenty of space to entertain. Conveniently located close to parks and shopping in highly sought after Westfield school district. Home has been very well cared for and is not managed by a property management company which offers you the opportunity to talk directly with the owners.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
