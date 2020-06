Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Popular Westfield Condo - Updated condo in popular Oak Manor. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fresh paint and carpeting. Higher-end new kitchen appliances. Beautifully updated lighting fixtures. Bedrooms are larger and unit layout makes for comfortable living. Short walk to neighborhood clubhouse and enjoying the sun poolside. Neighborhood is perfectly located to nearby shopping and close to 31/Keystone for your travels. Washer and Dryer are included. Small dogs are allowed and subject to owner approval. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5759593)