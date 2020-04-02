All apartments in Westfield
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

16321 Meadowlands Court

16321 Meadowlands Court · No Longer Available
Location

16321 Meadowlands Court, Westfield, IN 46074
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 9ft ceilings throughout and an additional office/flex room with closet on main level. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and 42in cabinets. Gas fireplace in family room. Spacious master with walkin closet. Master bath features a large garden tub and separate walkin shower. Laundry room upstairs. Expanded patio with privacy fence. Popular neighborhood with community pool. Great location in growing Westfield. Close to new restaurants, school, shopping and trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16321 Meadowlands Court have any available units?
16321 Meadowlands Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16321 Meadowlands Court have?
Some of 16321 Meadowlands Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16321 Meadowlands Court currently offering any rent specials?
16321 Meadowlands Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16321 Meadowlands Court pet-friendly?
No, 16321 Meadowlands Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 16321 Meadowlands Court offer parking?
Yes, 16321 Meadowlands Court offers parking.
Does 16321 Meadowlands Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16321 Meadowlands Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16321 Meadowlands Court have a pool?
Yes, 16321 Meadowlands Court has a pool.
Does 16321 Meadowlands Court have accessible units?
No, 16321 Meadowlands Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16321 Meadowlands Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16321 Meadowlands Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16321 Meadowlands Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16321 Meadowlands Court does not have units with air conditioning.
