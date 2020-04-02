16321 Meadowlands Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 9ft ceilings throughout and an additional office/flex room with closet on main level. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and 42in cabinets. Gas fireplace in family room. Spacious master with walkin closet. Master bath features a large garden tub and separate walkin shower. Laundry room upstairs. Expanded patio with privacy fence. Popular neighborhood with community pool. Great location in growing Westfield. Close to new restaurants, school, shopping and trails