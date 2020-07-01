15900 Falcons Fire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Great 4 Bedroom rental in Viking Meadows. The home features and open floor plan on main level w/ Hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Bonus Rm could be 5th bd, full basement. West facing sun room that exits to outdoor stamped concrete patio for entertainment. Full fenced in rear w/ landscaping. Excellent neighborhood for kids. Includes access to pool, tennis, basketball court indoor/outdoor, exercise room at clubhouse. Easy access to US 31, Walk to the Monon Trail, Minutes from Clay Terrace & Grand Park