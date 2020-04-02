All apartments in Westfield
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

1587 ROSEBANK Drive

1587 Rosebank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1587 Rosebank Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Lovely almost new home in desirable Harmony available for lease. Westfield schools. Quick possession.

SO many upgrades in this newer ranch with basement in Harmony! Want custom touches? California Closets, window treatments with built-in blackout shades in the bedrooms, and cozy outdoor area with firepit and pergola. Garage has overhead storage. Built-ins in planning center and master. Kitchen is perfect for your Foodie, with large island, gas cooktop, double ovens, and walk-in pantry by California Closets! Four bedrooms on main level with fifth BR/office and bath in basement--it has a Murphy Bed to maximize flexibility. Spacious lower level rec room. Outside, a covered porch is the perfect place to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive have any available units?
1587 ROSEBANK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive have?
Some of 1587 ROSEBANK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 ROSEBANK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1587 ROSEBANK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 ROSEBANK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1587 ROSEBANK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1587 ROSEBANK Drive offers parking.
Does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 ROSEBANK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1587 ROSEBANK Drive has a pool.
Does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1587 ROSEBANK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1587 ROSEBANK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1587 ROSEBANK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1587 ROSEBANK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
