1587 ROSEBANK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Lovely almost new home in desirable Harmony available for lease. Westfield schools. Quick possession.



SO many upgrades in this newer ranch with basement in Harmony! Want custom touches? California Closets, window treatments with built-in blackout shades in the bedrooms, and cozy outdoor area with firepit and pergola. Garage has overhead storage. Built-ins in planning center and master. Kitchen is perfect for your Foodie, with large island, gas cooktop, double ovens, and walk-in pantry by California Closets! Four bedrooms on main level with fifth BR/office and bath in basement--it has a Murphy Bed to maximize flexibility. Spacious lower level rec room. Outside, a covered porch is the perfect place to relax.