15535 Portland Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy maintenance-free living and many amenities in the popular Centennial neighborhood! This townhouse overlooks a spacious green area on tree-lined street. Freshly updated with paint, Nest smart-home thermostat, new faucets, fixtures in all bathrooms, and rich walnut engineered hardwood floors. Two-story entry, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, formal dining, and open concept kitchen/family room make for a illustrious yet cozy home. Fenced patio offers a private outdoor space for your enjoyment. 2-car garage has sturdy built-in storage and work area. Owner pays all HOA fees.