Last updated January 11 2020

15535 Portland Drive

15535 Portland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15535 Portland Drive, Westfield, IN 46074
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy maintenance-free living and many amenities in the popular Centennial neighborhood! This townhouse overlooks a spacious green area on tree-lined street. Freshly updated with paint, Nest smart-home thermostat, new faucets, fixtures in all bathrooms, and rich walnut engineered hardwood floors. Two-story entry, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, formal dining, and open concept kitchen/family room make for a illustrious yet cozy home. Fenced patio offers a private outdoor space for your enjoyment. 2-car garage has sturdy built-in storage and work area. Owner pays all HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15535 Portland Drive have any available units?
15535 Portland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 15535 Portland Drive have?
Some of 15535 Portland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15535 Portland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15535 Portland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15535 Portland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15535 Portland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 15535 Portland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15535 Portland Drive offers parking.
Does 15535 Portland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15535 Portland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15535 Portland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15535 Portland Drive has a pool.
Does 15535 Portland Drive have accessible units?
No, 15535 Portland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15535 Portland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15535 Portland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15535 Portland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15535 Portland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

