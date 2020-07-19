15130 Honors Circle

Amenities
Luxury rental located in prestigious Bridgewater neighborhood. Home is newly updated with fresh neutral colors and custom luxury light fixtures. Custom built in every way with 5 spacious Bedrooms and 5 Baths. Dream kitchen with granite, SS appliances and abundant cabinet space. Master Retreat with sitting area, generous bath with separate vanity areas, soaking tub & custom shower plus a spectacular 3 tiered closet with center island. Day light finished basement including a Bar with granite and plenty of room to entertain. Expansive custom paver patio, covered porch, fire pit and sitting area designed to relax, enjoy your evenings and entertain!