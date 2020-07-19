15130 Honors Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Luxury rental located in prestigious Bridgewater neighborhood. Home is newly updated with fresh neutral colors and custom luxury light fixtures. Custom built in every way with 5 spacious Bedrooms and 5 Baths. Dream kitchen with granite, SS appliances and abundant cabinet space. Master Retreat with sitting area, generous bath with separate vanity areas, soaking tub & custom shower plus a spectacular 3 tiered closet with center island. Day light finished basement including a Bar with granite and plenty of room to entertain. Expansive custom paver patio, covered porch, fire pit and sitting area designed to relax, enjoy your evenings and entertain!