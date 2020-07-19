All apartments in Westfield
15130 Honors Circle

15130 Honors Circle
Location

15130 Honors Circle, Westfield, IN 46033
Bridgewater Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Luxury rental located in prestigious Bridgewater neighborhood. Home is newly updated with fresh neutral colors and custom luxury light fixtures. Custom built in every way with 5 spacious Bedrooms and 5 Baths. Dream kitchen with granite, SS appliances and abundant cabinet space. Master Retreat with sitting area, generous bath with separate vanity areas, soaking tub & custom shower plus a spectacular 3 tiered closet with center island. Day light finished basement including a Bar with granite and plenty of room to entertain. Expansive custom paver patio, covered porch, fire pit and sitting area designed to relax, enjoy your evenings and entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

