1347 Hazy Falls Blvd

Beautiful and the perfect fit for a modern lifestyle, fall in love with this spacious gem! Great location close to Grand park & freeway, tons of living space, and an open-concept layout make this home soar to the top of your list. Featuring a formal dining area and large living room, effortlessly host loved ones on any occasion. Designed with a keen cook in mind, the eat-in kitchen features a large center island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry so you can easily prepare delicious meals within a clutter free environment. Retreat to a spacious master suite complete with a rainfall shower within the private bath. With minimal neighbors in view, enjoy spending time outdoors in the level backyard all season long. Just built in 2017, this like-new home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Schedule your exclusive tour today before it’s gone!