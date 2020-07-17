54598 Twyckenham Drive

Amenities

Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame. - Great location across the street from the University of Notre Dame Campus! This Condo features an open living room, dining room and kitchen, the kitchen comes with pantry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (bar stools and dining room table come with unit). Main floor also has 2 nice sized bedrooms with large closets, full bath and washer & dryer. The lower level has a smaller bedroom with full bath and 1 car garage with opener, you can also park a car in front of your garage. Patio on front of unit has gas line for gas grill. HOA restricted to single families and 1 year or more leases only.



Lease info:

One lease minimum, $2,900 security deposit, sorry no pets or smokers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5878905)