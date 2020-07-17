All apartments in St. Joseph County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

54598 Twyckenham Drive

54598 Twyckenham Dr · (574) 314-5112
Location

54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN 46637

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54598 Twyckenham Drive · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame. - Great location across the street from the University of Notre Dame Campus! This Condo features an open living room, dining room and kitchen, the kitchen comes with pantry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (bar stools and dining room table come with unit). Main floor also has 2 nice sized bedrooms with large closets, full bath and washer & dryer. The lower level has a smaller bedroom with full bath and 1 car garage with opener, you can also park a car in front of your garage. Patio on front of unit has gas line for gas grill. HOA restricted to single families and 1 year or more leases only.

Lease info:
One lease minimum, $2,900 security deposit, sorry no pets or smokers.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54598 Twyckenham Drive have any available units?
54598 Twyckenham Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54598 Twyckenham Drive have?
Some of 54598 Twyckenham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54598 Twyckenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54598 Twyckenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54598 Twyckenham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54598 Twyckenham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Joseph County.
Does 54598 Twyckenham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 54598 Twyckenham Drive offers parking.
Does 54598 Twyckenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54598 Twyckenham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54598 Twyckenham Drive have a pool?
No, 54598 Twyckenham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 54598 Twyckenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 54598 Twyckenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54598 Twyckenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 54598 Twyckenham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54598 Twyckenham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54598 Twyckenham Drive has units with air conditioning.
