berrien county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
79 Apartments for rent in Berrien County, MI📍
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
District 13
Lakecrest Ravine
2850 Cleveland Ave, St. Joseph, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
726 sqft
Apartment community close to transportation, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, blinds, free air conditioning and carpeting. Community has a BBQ/picnic area, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
District 12
Westview Apartments
2702 Lakeshore Dr, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$820
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms are spacious and cat-friendly. Include fully equipped kitchens, extra storage space, ceiling fans, large windows. Enjoy pool and sundeck, walking path to beaches. Right on Lake Michigan. Local transit, shopping, entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4397 Plum Creek Lane
4397 Plum Creek Lane, Berrien County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Nice 2-story home in desirable south St. Joseph sidewalk neighborhood. Bright, open kitchen and family room. Hardwood floors. nice secluded backyard. Recreation room in basement. Non-smoking! Yard and snow maintenance are tenant responsibility.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6601 Niagara Circle
6601 Niagara Circle, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Cute and super clean duplex for rent in a subdivision in Stevensville. This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home has been meticulously maintained. This home also has a full waterproofed basement, one car garage and full laundry room.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
215 North Kimmel Street
215 North Kimmel Street, Berrien Springs, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Cute and Clean 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Berrien Springs. Just minutes from the school, library, park, post office, grocery shopping and Andrews University. Tenant responsible for electric & $35/mo utility fee for water/sewer/trash/gas.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
931 South 3rd Street
931 S 3rd St, Niles, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home located on 3rd street in Niles.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
405 West Ferry Street
405 West Ferry Street, Berrien Springs, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Don't miss this adorable, clean, and economical 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This home is located in the heart of Berrien Springs, close to everything Southwest Michigan has to offer, and close to Andrews University.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
District 15
488 Upton Drive
488 Upton Drive, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1145 sqft
Come see this lovely 3 bed 1 bath bungalow in St Joseph Michigan! This home has 3 bedrooms with a nice sized family room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
736 Broadway St 2
736 Broadway, Niles, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
700 sqft
Close to Downtown - Property Id: 124771 Large on bedroom. Walking distance to post office, library, grocery store, movie theatre and much more. Utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3386 Circle Drive
3386 Circle Drive, Berrien County, MI
Studio
$1,100
1232 sqft
3386 Circle Drive Available 08/03/20 Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St Joe - Enjoy your own space in this cute three bedroom, one and a half bath cozy home in the Saint Joseph.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2017 Anthony Dr
2017 Anthony Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
Spacious traditional ranch home in St. Joseph with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. - New lower price! Traditional brick ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths located in Lakeshore school district. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
District 12
3608 Lakeshore Drive
3608 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
Fully Furnished, Gated Community , Swimming pool , Garage. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-joseph-mi?lid=13136638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5622721)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
2572 Cherrywood Ct
2572 Cherrywood Court, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1363 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
2630 Woodgate
2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! ($1350 unfurnished or $1450 furnished) - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road
4150 Ridge Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2905 W. Marquette Woods
2905 Marquette Woods Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2905 W. Marquette Woods Available 09/04/20 Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo 1 mile from Lake Michigan - Enjoy this 1,000 SF, 2 bdrm/2 bath condo near Lake Michigan, restaurants, Meijer and I-94.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
District 13
1117 Broad Street 6B
1117 Broad Street, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1117 Broad Street 6B Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Executive Condo with all Utilities Included in Downtown St.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
District 13
1408 Niles Avenue
1408 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1052 sqft
Don't pass up this very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown St. Joseph close to shopping and the beach! This lower level apartment features 1052 square feet, large front porch, and shared garage.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
1731 Oak St- E
1731 Oak St, Niles, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
625 sqft
Included heat, water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays electric! Due to major remodeling and upgrades in 2006-2009, there is a nice individual personality to the appearance of each apartment.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7604 Red Arrow Hwy 28
7604 Red Arrow Highway, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
1056 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Property Id: 263475 This home has open concept living room kitchen with pantry, large master bedroom with master bath and double shower. Call today to set up self tour we are still open.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
District 13
1614 S State Street
1614 South State Street, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nicely updated 1 1/2 story home in city of St. Joseph close to downtown in sidewalk neighborhood. Kitchen has newer cabinets, newer appliances, subway tile, backsplash and newer wood flooring. Remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Berrien County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
7 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$752
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,157
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
5 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
