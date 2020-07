Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill carport dog park e-payments fire pit internet access online portal package receiving sauna

University Park Apartments, located in Mishawaka, Ind., is just minutes from shopping and other retail establishments and is located less than four miles from the University of Notre Dame. For comfortable and convenient living in a natural park-like setting, come take a walk in the Park.