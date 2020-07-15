/
/
/
Notre Dame
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near Notre Dame
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
18199 Stoneridge St., Unit F
18199 Stoneridge Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Located in Woodbridge Condominiums, less than five minutes from Notre Dame campus, this spacious condo has a layout that is unique from all the others.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
537 N Sunnyside
537 North Sunnyside Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
792 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near Notre Dame offers enclosed front porch, hardwood floors throughout, full basement with laundry hook-ups, partially fenced yard, detached garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4
1009 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
730 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Sunnyside Commons is located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1017 Keenan Court - 21A
1017 Keenan Ct, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
607 sqft
New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest South Bend
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
West Washington
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1110 Chalfant St.
1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$949
1000 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off street parking in the 2 car
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1150 Congress Ave.
1150 Congress Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
1150 Congress Ave. Available 08/10/20 Completely furnished home close to Unv.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
526 S Frances St
526 South Frances Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 526 S Frances St in South Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
West Washington
402 W Washington Street
402 W Washington St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
Presenting The Remedy Building in Downtown South Bend! This third floor one bedroom apartment has touches of the Classic Revival style, with all the modern features! This unit features a large great room open to the updated kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
601 N. LaFayette Blvd. A
601 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apt very close to Memorial Hospital - Property Id: 237178 Updated one bedroom unit located cross street from Memorial Hospital. Updated bath room. Perfect for a single person working at Memorial Hospital or Graduate student at ND.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
103 West Willow Drive - 1
103 W Willow Dr, Roseland, IN
Studio
$600
420 sqft
Commercial space. About 420 sq ft open concept space Tenant pays for electric 2 year lease required $747/month $720 security deposit Small office space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
405 North Dixie Way - 1
405 N Dixie Way, Roseland, IN
Studio
$750
540 sqft
Large commercial space. Was previously used as a tattoo shop. 2 year lease required $850/month $850 Security Deposit Tenant responsible for electric.
1 of 5
Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
401 North Dixie Way
401 N Dixie Way, Roseland, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
1000 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment. Upstairs. Tenant is responsible for electric