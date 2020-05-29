All apartments in Mishawaka
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka

302 Village Dr · (574) 406-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00212 · Avail. Aug 22

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00903 · Avail. Oct 16

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00712 · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01604 · Avail. now

$833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00309 · Avail. now

$833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01106 · Avail. Sep 7

$848

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
This for rent apartment community is located just 10 minutes from the University of Notre Dame and downtown South Bend. Spread out on 14 acres, Williamsburg on the Lake Apartments has ample space for running, playing, and fishing. Come live in a community designed for relaxation. Welcome Home...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1st pet, $200 for 2nd
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Dogs Include: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Wolfdog Hybrids, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Boxers, Staffordshire Terriers (“Pitbulls”), Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Tibetan Mastiffs, Cane Corsos and Mastiffs. Assistance Animals: Service animals that do work or provide a service to a person with disabilities or a companion animal that provides comfort and companionship to a person with disabilities. Breed restrictions do not apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka have any available units?
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka has 18 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka have?
Some of Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka currently offering any rent specials?
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka pet-friendly?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka is pet friendly.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka offer parking?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka offers parking.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka have units with washers and dryers?
No, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka have a pool?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka has a pool.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka have accessible units?
No, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka does not have accessible units.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka has units with dishwashers.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka has units with air conditioning.
