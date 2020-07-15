Apartment List
Off-Campus Housing
IN
Grace College and Theological Seminary
1 Apartments For Rent Near Grace College and Theological Seminary

Orchard Ridge Apartments
75 N Orchard Dr, Warsaw, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$843
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Orchard Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. All apartments are pet-friendly and come with laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Access to parking and a pool.

