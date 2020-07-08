All apartments in Speedway
5920 Schoolwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5920 Schoolwood Drive

5920 Schoolwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Schoolwood Drive, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Schoolwood Drive have any available units?
5920 Schoolwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Speedway, IN.
What amenities does 5920 Schoolwood Drive have?
Some of 5920 Schoolwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Schoolwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Schoolwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Schoolwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Schoolwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Schoolwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Schoolwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5920 Schoolwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Schoolwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Schoolwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5920 Schoolwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Schoolwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5920 Schoolwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Schoolwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Schoolwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 Schoolwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 Schoolwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

