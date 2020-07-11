/
apartments with washer dryer
141 Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN with washer-dryer
Speedway
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Downtown Indianapolis
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Downtown Indianapolis
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$791
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$910
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Downtown Indianapolis
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Downtown Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1468 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Downtown Indianapolis
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,356
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1242 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Downtown Indianapolis
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovate industrial complex with loft-style apartments. Concrete floors, granite countertops, modern appliances in an ultra-urban space. Floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Walkable community near IUPUI campus. Close to I-65.
Bayswater
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$934
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Downtown Indianapolis
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$964
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Downtown Indianapolis
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$957
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Downtown Indianapolis
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1185 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club.
Downtown Indianapolis
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Snacks - Guion Creek
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Downtown Indianapolis
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1022 sqft
New apartment complex with a 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Homes feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near many downtown attractions, like Military Park, Indianapolis Zoo and American Legion Mall.
Downtown Indianapolis
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
700 sqft
Trendy apartments conveniently located near IUPUI campus, Riley Hospital, Eskenazi Hospital and IU Health Hospital. Amenities include a tech center, fitness center, coffee bar and free tanning. Both apartments and townhomes are available.
