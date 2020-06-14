/
1 bedroom apartments
170 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN
Speedway
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Speedway
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
783 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Speedway
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$681
571 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Speedway
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
696 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
722 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
North High School
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$588
640 sqft
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Eagledale
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
662 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Garden City
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$686
625 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$735
640 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Near Westside
608 North Moreland Avenue
608 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$545
934 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need.
Near Westside
622 North Moreland Avenue
622 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
934 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need.
Near Westside
620 North Moreland Avenue
620 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
934 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need.
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Downtown Indianapolis
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Bayswater
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$961
813 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
786 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Snacks - Guion Creek
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$665
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Downtown Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
718 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Snacks - Guion Creek
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Marian - Cold Springs
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$701
600 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Downtown Indianapolis
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
