2 bedroom apartments
222 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN
Speedway
106 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$737
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1030 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Speedway
16 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$969
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1129 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
21 Units Available
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
Garden City
12 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Eagledale
10 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$835
1064 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Eagledale
9 Units Available
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$687
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Key Meadows
17 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
1102 N GOODLET AVE
1102 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Near West side - 2 bedroom home - Two bedroom bungalow on Indy's west side. Close to downtown and the Speedway. Two car garage. Wayne Twp. Painting & Cleaning in progress....contact us now for more information. (RLNE4005670)
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Aspen Ridge
2 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
North High School
13 Units Available
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$697
890 sqft
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Marian - Cold Springs
5 Units Available
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$779
890 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1056 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
25 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$916
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Snacks - Guion Creek
20 Units Available
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7 Units Available
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1080 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
