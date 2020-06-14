Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

138 Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Speedway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Speedway
100 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$681
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$737
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North High School
5 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$588
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$808
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Near Northside
85 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Marian - Cold Springs
4 Units Available
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$701
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$970
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
43 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
31 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$739
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
9 Units Available
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
11 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1246 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:21am
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$693
2 Bedrooms
$775
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Downtown Indianapolis
10 Units Available
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$965
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1115 sqft
The Continental Apartments at Vermont Place are located on Meridian Street, just a few blocks north of Monument Circle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,120
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1199 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Indianapolis
16 Units Available
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
902 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Indianapolis just steps from Mass Avenue and Indianapolis Monument Circle. Elegant building has garage parking and community room. All apartments feature granite counters and indoor bike storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Speedway, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Speedway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

