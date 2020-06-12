/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:00 AM
115 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Speedway
16 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$781
1030 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1129 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
21 Units Available
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Speedway
18 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$969
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Key Meadows
18 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Indianapolis
18 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7 Units Available
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1080 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
14 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
998 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bayswater
7 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1056 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
25 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$916
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Indianapolis
5 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 10 at 01:44am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Indianapolis
7 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Indianapolis
11 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1246 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Near Northwest - Riverside
30 Units Available
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
886 sqft
The Marott has hosted an impresive guest list since opening its doors in 1926.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
44 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Downtown Indianapolis
53 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1010 sqft
This community provides residents with a resort-style pool, fitness center, and pet park. Apartments have window seats, walk-in closets, and large patios. Just a short drive from Eagle Creek Reservoir and Lafayette Square.
