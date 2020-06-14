Apartment List
/
speedway
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Speedway renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Speedway
100 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$681
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$737
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$756
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$808
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
22 Units Available
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Near Northside
85 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
13 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Aspen Ridge
3 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North High School
13 Units Available
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$697
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$970
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
43 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
31 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$739
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Near Westside
22 Units Available
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Key Meadows
12 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$704
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Near Northwest - Riverside
32 Units Available
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
886 sqft
The Marott has hosted an impresive guest list since opening its doors in 1926.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Speedway, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Speedway renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

