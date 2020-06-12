/
3 bedroom apartments
222 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Speedway
1 Unit Available
2043 Gerrard Ave
2043 Gerrard Avenue, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$777
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Eagledale
9 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
3054 Auburn Rd.
3054 Auburn Road, Indianapolis, IN
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - WEST: W 30th St. & N Georgetown Rd. Single Family Home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
2941 Eagledale Drive
2941 Eagledale Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Recently updated this home has ceramic tile throughout, and nice sized bedrooms. Huge park-like back yard fully fenced and detached garage. Convenient to shopping, dining, and more. Professionally Managed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Stout Field
1 Unit Available
1039 South Lyons Avenue
1039 South Lyons Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
CHARMING WEST-SIDE 3 BDRM BUNGALOW! Recently renovated to include newer flooring, neutral two-toned paint, newer lighting fixtures and faucets. Large eat-in-kitchen. Spacious laundry/mud room with gas dryer included. Huge back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
2831 Shirley Drive
2831 Shirley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
4120 Patricia Street
4120 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Eagledale blocks from Speedway! This charming ranch home has tile flooring, fresh paint and mini-blinds throughout. 3 appropriately sized bedrooms, and fresh and airy kitchen with some appliances included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
615 North Tibbs Avenue
615 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$695
1550 sqft
This like-new unit is 3 bedroom and 1 bath, super clean and ready to move in. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Summerfield South
1 Unit Available
6795 Azalea Drive
6795 Azalea Drive, Indianapolis, IN
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
3161 CHRYSLER ST
3161 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1306 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom with bonus room. - Spacious three bedroom, one story home with bonus sun room in Eagledale. Gas Heat. Washer dryer hookup. (RLNE3928167)
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
14 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1845 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Near Northwest - Riverside
2 Units Available
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 3 miles north of downtown Indianapolis and close to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and the Indian State Fairgrounds. Amenities include outdoor courtyard with dog path, grill and seating, clubhouse, tanning beds and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
9 Units Available
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1314 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7 Units Available
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1468 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Snacks - Guion Creek
35 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
