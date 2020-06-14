Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

250 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN

Finding an apartment in Speedway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Speedway
14 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Speedway
100 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$681
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$737
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$756
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
21 Units Available
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Speedway
1 Unit Available
2043 Gerrard Ave
2043 Gerrard Avenue, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North High School
5 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$588
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$808
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eagledale
9 Units Available
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$754
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$687
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
2941 Eagledale Drive
2941 Eagledale Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Recently updated this home has ceramic tile throughout, and nice sized bedrooms. Huge park-like back yard fully fenced and detached garage. Convenient to shopping, dining, and more. Professionally Managed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Stout Field
1 Unit Available
1039 South Lyons Avenue
1039 South Lyons Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
CHARMING WEST-SIDE 3 BDRM BUNGALOW! Recently renovated to include newer flooring, neutral two-toned paint, newer lighting fixtures and faucets. Large eat-in-kitchen. Spacious laundry/mud room with gas dryer included. Huge back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
4120 Patricia Street
4120 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Eagledale blocks from Speedway! This charming ranch home has tile flooring, fresh paint and mini-blinds throughout. 3 appropriately sized bedrooms, and fresh and airy kitchen with some appliances included.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Summerfield South
1 Unit Available
6795 Azalea Drive
6795 Azalea Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
1886 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Near Northside
85 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$775
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
13 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Aspen Ridge
3 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
7 Units Available
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marian - Cold Springs
4 Units Available
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$701
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North High School
13 Units Available
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$697
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Speedway, IN

Finding an apartment in Speedway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

