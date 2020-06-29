1634 Winton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous rental home in the heart of Speedway. Easily walk to the 500-track and/or redeveloped Main Street! 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and lots of great features such as nice updated Kitchen (all appliances included) with Breakfast Nook, jetted Tub in Main Bath, Hardwood floors, large covered Front Porch, Finished Basement w/Bedroom, Full Bath & Family Rm. Backyard is a haven with nice landscaping & heated Royal Swim Spa that offers all year-round swimming/soaking/relaxation. Fully fenced yard has newer concrete drive w/ carport and garage. Lawn furniture, gas grill and refrigerator in garage are included during rental period.