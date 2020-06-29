All apartments in Speedway
1634 Winton Avenue

1634 Winton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Winton Avenue, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous rental home in the heart of Speedway. Easily walk to the 500-track and/or redeveloped Main Street! 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and lots of great features such as nice updated Kitchen (all appliances included) with Breakfast Nook, jetted Tub in Main Bath, Hardwood floors, large covered Front Porch, Finished Basement w/Bedroom, Full Bath & Family Rm. Backyard is a haven with nice landscaping & heated Royal Swim Spa that offers all year-round swimming/soaking/relaxation. Fully fenced yard has newer concrete drive w/ carport and garage. Lawn furniture, gas grill and refrigerator in garage are included during rental period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Winton Avenue have any available units?
1634 Winton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Speedway, IN.
What amenities does 1634 Winton Avenue have?
Some of 1634 Winton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Winton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Winton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Winton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Winton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Speedway.
Does 1634 Winton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Winton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1634 Winton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 Winton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Winton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1634 Winton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1634 Winton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1634 Winton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Winton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 Winton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Winton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 Winton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
