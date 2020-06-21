916 Belvedere Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

916 Belvedere / 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Shelbyville!!! - This home has been rehabbed in 2017 from floor to ceiling!! Updates include new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen appliances, new windows, plenty of landscaping and so many other finishing touches throughout that make this the perfect home for you!! The spacious backyard will be great for enjoying Spring/Summer evenings outside!! The home is located in Shelbyville Central Township. This home rents for $1325.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1325.00. This home will not be available long so don't hesitate to call! Please contact Judy at 317-210-0018 or email mhassell@zuluscape.com



Sorry, not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE3192272)