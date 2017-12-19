All apartments in Portage
2360 Arrow Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:13 AM

2360 Arrow Street

2360 Arrow Street · (219) 254-2981
Location

2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN 46368

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Continue through to the finished laundry room with washer/dryer included. Central air, updated flooring and light fixtures throughout this home. Plenty of storage! Fenced in back yard with 1 car detached garage complete this home you won't want to miss! Schedule your private viewing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Arrow Street have any available units?
2360 Arrow Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2360 Arrow Street have?
Some of 2360 Arrow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Arrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Arrow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Arrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Arrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portage.
Does 2360 Arrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Arrow Street does offer parking.
Does 2360 Arrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Arrow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Arrow Street have a pool?
No, 2360 Arrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Arrow Street have accessible units?
No, 2360 Arrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Arrow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Arrow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Arrow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2360 Arrow Street has units with air conditioning.
