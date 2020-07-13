Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plainfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
28 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
18 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1225 sqft
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1358 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
6 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E, Plainfield, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$889
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1050 sqft
Located in a quiet, picturesque area and features 2-3 bedroom apartments. Furnished units. All major appliances in unit, along with W/D hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, and 24-hour gym on site.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Shagbark Drive
639 Shagbark Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1114 sqft
Fabulous Condo in Plainfield, IN Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2382 Westmere Drive
2382 Westmere Drive, Plainfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2073 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4452 Redcliff North Lane
4452 Redcliff South Lane, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1304 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6572 Dunsdin Drive
6572 Dunsdin Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Beautiful Home Features Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1064 Halifax Lane
1064 Halifax Court, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1244 sqft
Home Conveniently Located in Hunt Wick Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
8847 Himebaugh Lane
8847 Himebaugh Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1758 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
West Park
1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming place to call home with a grilling area, pool, rec room, and carport. On-site playground available. Homes include washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage, and efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
Garden City
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
12 Units Available
Ameriplex
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$807
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$796
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1468 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
City Guide for Plainfield, IN

Plainfield missed the commanding nickname "Crossroads of America" by about 14 miles. (That distinction goes to neighboring Indianapolis.) But what it lacks in nickname coolness, it makes up for in history and convenience. You're only five minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, so if you're a frequent traveler, consider checking out this towns housing for rent. But Plainfield offers more than just a quick getaway route to its 28,000 residents.It has a small-town feel with big-cit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Plainfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Plainfield, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plainfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

